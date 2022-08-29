Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25.

At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on US 79. A 1996 Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.

The driver of the Prizm, 81 year-old, Paulino Herrera Vincente, from Palestine was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Impala, 24 year-old, Christopher Dixon, of Palestine was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The investigation is on-going and there is no other information at this time.

