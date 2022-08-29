Monday’s Weather: Scattered rain and partly cloudy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Be sure to keep the umbrella close today! A disturbance moving in from the northern Gulf of Mexico will feed scattered rain into East Texas throughout today and tomorrow. Coverage will still be scattered, but a fair amount of East Texans should see either a shower or downpour over the next 48 hours across the area, with higher rainfall totals expected across the southern half of ETX. Expect temperatures to range in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today, and even slightly cooler on Tuesday thanks to the persistent cloud cover and scattered rain. Our rain chances become a bit more scattered on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but our temperatures should still see a slight decline thanks to a weak, slow-moving cold front that will likely make it at least halfway into East Texas late Thursday/early Friday before stalling out. Scattered but limited rain chances persist into the weekend with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s. Not too shabby for the first weekend of September!

