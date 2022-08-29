Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Monday’s Weather: Scattered rain and partly cloudy

Scattered showers and isolated storms possible today. Keep the umbrella close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Be sure to keep the umbrella close today! A disturbance moving in from the northern Gulf of Mexico will feed scattered rain into East Texas throughout today and tomorrow. Coverage will still be scattered, but a fair amount of East Texans should see either a shower or downpour over the next 48 hours across the area, with higher rainfall totals expected across the southern half of ETX. Expect temperatures to range in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today, and even slightly cooler on Tuesday thanks to the persistent cloud cover and scattered rain. Our rain chances become a bit more scattered on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but our temperatures should still see a slight decline thanks to a weak, slow-moving cold front that will likely make it at least halfway into East Texas late Thursday/early Friday before stalling out. Scattered but limited rain chances persist into the weekend with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s. Not too shabby for the first weekend of September!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Tyler police investigate an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash

Latest News

Wildflowers frame a view of the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft on...
Leaks and possible crack threaten to delay NASA moon launch
City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus