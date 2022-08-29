Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Henderson County officials looking for man who exposed himself to woman

(KLTV)
By Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help after an unidentified man attempted to assault a woman and exposed himself to another.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, after 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, an unidentified white male attempted to physically assault a young woman. The young woman was walking on LA Acres Road north of Athens when the unidentified man asked her if she wanted a ride on his side by side. When she denied the man he chased her. The woman was able to get away.

A few hours later in the same area, an elderly woman was asleep inside her residence when she was woken by an unidentified white male. The elderly woman was able to avoid any type of physical assault by the unidentified male however he did expose himself to the elderly woman before running off.

Both victims describe the unidentified male as a white male approximately 45 to 55 years of age, with greyish brown hair. The male was wearing dark colored clothing as well as a wedding band and watch. The male has scars possibly burns to arms and legs. He was driving a camo side by side with a winch mounted on the front.

If you recognize anyone matching this description please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry
Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes