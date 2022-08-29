Henderson County officials looking for man who exposed himself to woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help after an unidentified man attempted to assault a woman and exposed himself to another.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, after 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, an unidentified white male attempted to physically assault a young woman. The young woman was walking on LA Acres Road north of Athens when the unidentified man asked her if she wanted a ride on his side by side. When she denied the man he chased her. The woman was able to get away.

A few hours later in the same area, an elderly woman was asleep inside her residence when she was woken by an unidentified white male. The elderly woman was able to avoid any type of physical assault by the unidentified male however he did expose himself to the elderly woman before running off.

Both victims describe the unidentified male as a white male approximately 45 to 55 years of age, with greyish brown hair. The male was wearing dark colored clothing as well as a wedding band and watch. The male has scars possibly burns to arms and legs. He was driving a camo side by side with a winch mounted on the front.

If you recognize anyone matching this description please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

