Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Sctrd Showers/thundershowers this evening, better chances for showers/thundershowers/storms on Tuesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected across portions of East Texas through this evening. Movement of the precipitation is northward at 15-25 mph. Some lightning/thunder will be possible. Not everyone will see the rain, but many will. Better chances for rain area-wide tomorrow as ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to move into the area and a cold front pushes into southern Oklahoma...keeping enough instability in the air. The more unstable air pushes farther south on Wednesday and Thursday, dropping the chances for rain, but not completely out of the forecast. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely through much of this forecast period with patches of sunshine likely most days. Rain chances diminish to only 20% on Friday, then slowly increase on Saturday and Sunday. Mainly just scattered rain by next Monday. Temperatures are likely to remain below normal, in the upper 80s through the next 7 days with lows in the lower to middle 70s, which is near normal. Not much severe weather is expected, and flooding rainfall is unlikely, but a few flooding issues may occur in a few areas on Tuesday with some heavier thundershowers/storms. Have a nice Monday.

