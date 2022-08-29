City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - City of Kilgore employee, Meredith Brown enjoys walking on the trails and Synergy Park Lake in the mornings before work.

She says she loves to enjoy nature and see wildlife. Normally she sees frogs and turtles and they scurry into the water as she walks. At one point she even saw a bald eagle. But today was especially unique for her.

She saw a Blue Heron, a type of bird, fishing at which point she pulled out her phone to take video. It wasn’t long before a group of otters showed and and then shortly after, a beaver came causing the three species to have a short lived, but intense standoff before they went on their own ways.

She said it was very cool to get to see these animals in the wild, and says she had never seen them before.

