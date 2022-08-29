Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park

She saw a Blue Heron, a type of bird, fishing at which point she pulled out her phone to take video.
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - City of Kilgore employee, Meredith Brown enjoys walking on the trails and Synergy Park Lake in the mornings before work.

She says she loves to enjoy nature and see wildlife. Normally she sees frogs and turtles and they scurry into the water as she walks. At one point she even saw a bald eagle. But today was especially unique for her.

She saw a Blue Heron, a type of bird, fishing at which point she pulled out her phone to take video. It wasn’t long before a group of otters showed and and then shortly after, a beaver came causing the three species to have a short lived, but intense standoff before they went on their own ways.

She said it was very cool to get to see these animals in the wild, and says she had never seen them before.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck has killed at least one person on State Highway 110 south of Tyler.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
Incident involving train and pedestrian on intersection of Locust Street and Bonner Avenue.
Man dies after being struck by train near downtown Tyler
Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry
Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year
A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal...
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year
(R) congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran speaking during his visit to the US-Mexico border...
Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran visits US-Mexico border
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park