Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect

The suspect is described by police as an Hispanic man approximately 20 years old. He has a thin...
The suspect is described by police as an Hispanic man approximately 20 years old. He has a thin build and short hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.(Austin Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9.

Police at the scene found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including Castro and another victim identified as I. Tadeo. Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation revealed an individual approached Tadeo behind the Citgo, produced a firearm, and shot both Tadeo and Castro, who were sitting side-by-side. 

Castro died at Dell Seton Medical Center shortly before 10 a.m. on August 24, 2022.

The suspect is described by police as an Hispanic man approximately 20 years old. He has a thin build and short hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

