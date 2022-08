PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deberry woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a family member’s car on fire.

Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry was charged with arson and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Sheriff Sarah Fields reports Crain admitted to setting the fire.

