Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center.

“Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show.

“One of the biggest things I like is the passion that’s involved,” Matthews says.

Matthews tells me that it’s not only a rabbit showing, but also an educational experience, and a unique way to bring strangers together.

Shelbie Boling started breeding five years ago. Now she and her family travel across America showing and selling rabbits.

“Me and my sister started breeding rabbits and then we brought our parents into it and when me and my dad got involved is where we really started breeding cause we’re the competitive ones,” says Boling.

The Boling family shows and sells three different breeds including Mini Rex, Holland Lops, and Jersey Woolies.

Gene Sawyer has been a breeder for a few years now out of Springtown and says “I started out by just buying a couple just to raise for you know just for pets. It just skyrocketed from there. I fell in love with them.”

He and his wife travel as far as New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

At the end of the show, the chosen rabbits will be selected by the judges and the winners will receive a rosette.

Sawyer says “they’re a lovable animal. You can’t help but love them.”

