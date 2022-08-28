Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park.

East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances.

The Kid's Fest included multiple live performances.
The Kid's Fest included multiple live performances.(Sariah Bonds)

The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to resources, like after school programs, and mentoring relationships in East Texas.

Booths from community partners include UT Tyler, the Tyler Police Department, Tyler Mayor’s office, Tyler ISD, and the Texas Children’s Health Plan.

