Criminal profiler makes stop in Crockett to help people spot warning signs of violence

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Criminal profiler Phil Chalmers has interviewed more the 500 violent offenders over a 35 year career, from school shooters to serial killers.

Everything he’s learned helps the FBI in profiling dangerous criminals, solving cold cases and training people to spot the warning signs of violent criminals.

“If you ever watch the show Mindhunters on Netflix or Criminal Minds, this is what I do,” Chalmers said. “I go and interview these offenders just like Mindhunters. Then I take this information and I train the FBI and law enforcement around the country.”

And on Saturday, he brought his knowledge to Crockett.

“Texas has had their share of mass murders: Sutherland Springs Church, Santa Fe School, Uvalde School. It’s happening here.”

Chalmers says there’s two things that make school shootings so deadly, the length of time the killer has before law enforcement arrives and the accessibility of the victims.

To keep schools safe, Chalmers says police officers should be at every school and having doors secured to prevent access is key, but the best thing to keep schools safe is to be proactive.

“The safest school shooting is the one that never happens,” Chalmers said.

And failing to catch signs can lead to disastrous consequences.

“Uvalde should’ve never happened,” Chalmers said. “The shooter was carrying a bag of dead cats around.”

Chalmers hopes that arming Texas citizens and law enforcement officers with knowledge can help prevent future disasters.

Common warning signs, according to Chalmers, include cruelty to animals, starting fires, bed wetting and being a peeping Tom.

“If people can learn what I’m teaching today we can stop these incidents before they happen,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers said if you believe someone could be violent to get help with a professional.

