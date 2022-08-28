City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
