Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Patchy fog and isolated showers out there as we start our Saturday. Temperatures for the morning will be in the 70s, but warm into the 80s by midmorning. This afternoon, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers/thundershowers. Like the last few days, any shower activity will not be widespread, but could bring a heavy downpour to an area for some time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with a muggy feeling out there. Tonight, partly cloudy with showers ending. We will be in the 80s for most of the evening hours, cooling into the 70s overnight. Sunday, pretty much an identical forecast. Partly cloudy, isolated showers, muggy, highs in the low 90s.

We continue to forecast a front to move into the area next week that will help cool temperatures slightly and bring more widespread shower activity to the area. To start the week, Monday will be quite warm and muggy, like the weekend. Tuesday, the front will begin its push into East Texas, fully moving through by Wednesday. Expect the highest rain chances and most widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. After the front moves through, rain will remain in the forecast through next weekend. High temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the end of this month/beginning of September. For this time of year, generally looking at below normal temperatures and above normal rainfall. Quite the change from the first half of August, and really, most of the summer. Have a great Saturday.

