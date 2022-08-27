Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man fatally stabbed during alleged road rage incident

Alan Perez, 25, is behind bars tonight charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Walker, 36. (WLS, JESSICA EVANSASHLEY WALKER, CNN)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A man was arrested after police said he allegedly fatally stabbed another man during a road rage incident in Chicago.

Alan Perez, 25, is behind bars tonight charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Walker, 36.

“He was just a big teddy bear. The sweetest person ever,” Walker’s girlfriend, Jessica Evans, said.  “But he also had a very protective side of his family and of himself. And it’s just unfortunate that things transpired the way that they did.”

While relieved Perez was arrested, she’s still angry.

“Because it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Chicago police reported the two men got out of their cars during a road rage incident Tuesday evening. Investigators said Perez had a knife and allegedly stabbed Walker in the neck.

Walker later died at the hospital.

“This was a horrible, senseless act of violence that will not be tolerated within the city of Chicago,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said.

Officers located the suspect’s car the next morning and obtained a search warrant. Perez later turned himself in.

This stabbing adds to growing concerns about crime in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.

We’ve seen challenges with crimes that don’t normally occur,” Supt. David Brown with the Chicago Police Department said. “And we are focused with our resources and our strategies to improve and reduce those crimes in this area.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigate an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, of Tyler
Plea deal gives Tyler woman 6 years for sex trafficking
Jared Stevens
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege

Latest News

The search warrant affidavit used for the FBI's raid on Former President Trump's Florida home...
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught stealing new credit cards from Valley...
VIDEO: Residents say porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stole their credit card deliveries
Jeremy Walker, 36, was fatally stabbed during an alleged road rage incident. Police say they...
Man charged with murder after fatal road rage stabbing
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans