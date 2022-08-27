Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Though some farms and gardens are in the fall planting mode, the effects of the East Texas drought has taken its toll.

The Historic Longview Farmers Market has closed for the season. In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt and may be felt into next season.

Lynette Goodson with the Historic Longview Farmers Market gives reasons why the shutdown came months early.

