Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King starting QB

Haynes King lines up under center during drills on the first day of Texas A&M Football Fall Camp.
Haynes King lines up under center during drills on the first day of Texas A&M Football Fall Camp.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a long fall camp quarterback battle, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has named Haynes King Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season according to reports. King started last season, but was injured in the Colorado game. King beat out Max Johnson and Conner Weigman.

Last week during media availability, Fisher said he had not made a decision on quarterback. He cited consistency was one of his main deciding factors. The news comes one week before A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston at 11:00 a.m. on September 3.

