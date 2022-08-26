Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
PLANO, Texas (AP) - A woman is facing a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot.

Plano police say 58-year-old Esmeralda Upton of Plano was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges after the Wednesday night attack.

She was jailed with bond set at $10,000. A widely circulated video recorded by the women she attacked shows Upton challenging their presence in the U.S., threatening to shoot them, and attacking the woman shooting the video.

Rani Banerjee told Dallas TV station WFAA that she and her friends were shocked by the racist language.

