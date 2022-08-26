Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas investigators are looking into a recent blazing tire fire as possibly intentionally set.

The fire happened north of State Highway 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer, at Private Road 3390 off Almond Road, early Wednesday morning where responding fire crews found a large mound of tires burning out of control. An estimated 300 to 400 tires had been piled on an acre of land. How the tires got there piqued investigators’ interest, and a possible conflict between parties may play into the fire. Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hazel talks about what investigators are looking into.

