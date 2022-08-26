Temps in mid- to upper-80s at kickoff with light winds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s your week one Red Zone weather forecast.

Any isolated showers will diminish this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kick off. Expect light winds out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will drop to near 80 degrees by the end of the game with partly cloudy skies overnight.

