Southern Roots Rabbit Show hops into Longview Exhibit Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you’re the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show.

Bailey Patch from Trinidad and Taylor Fields from Weatherford have something in common: bunnies.

“I started showing bunnies when I was in fourth grade. I’m now a junior in high school so I guess it kind of stuck with me,” Patch said

“I actually showed rabbits when I was a kid in 4-H and just kind of got back into it as an adult hobby. And it ended up that my kids really got into it. And so, it just kind of took off from there,” Fields said.

Taylor’s daughter, Charley, will be nine in about a week, and it is a big surprise why she likes rabbits.

“I like how calm they are, and they don’t really bite you and they’re not that big. They’re really nice and sweet. And I also love their colors and how they feel,” Charley said.

See? Shocking answer there.

“Do they ever kick you?” I asked Charley.

“No. Even if they did, I don’t think it would hurt much,” Charley said.

“What kind of rabbit is this?” I asked Fields.

“This is a Mini Rex. This is what we show primarily. We have about 125 to 150 rabbits at all times. We also have a couple other different breeds. We have Holland Lops that my little kids show We also have English Lops,” Fields said.

And those are some big bunnies.

“And have extra-long ears,” Fields said.

“That’s for sure,” Charley said.

“Yes,” Fields said.

Patch says college is coming and she’ll sell all her rabbits.

“And give them to little kids to show and build up the breed again. But I may keep a few just to; after I get out of college, because I’m not going to have any time in college to be doing all this. But after I get out of college, I might start up the breed again,” Patch said.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict she won’t be able to completely give up on the cuteness. Taylor came back after all. But how does Taylor keep track of who’s who with 150 bunnies? Their names are tattooed inside their ears.

The show is in the Exhibit Center at the Longview Fairgrounds from 7pm to midnight tonight, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free to attend.

