Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday.
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday.

According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.

Scott said the fire was in its early stages when they arrived and was quickly put out. It is still under investigation and it is unclear if it is suspicious in nature or not, but they do want to talk to a man who arrived and left on a bicycle before they had a chance to talk to him.

City of Overton issues boil water notice
