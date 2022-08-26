Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 70s by morning.  Tomorrow will look a lot like today with some breaks in the clouds, but also some isolated showers by late afternoon.  The coverage of these late afternoon showers will increase Saturday and Sunday, but will still be hit or miss with partly to mostly cloudy skies.  By early next week, we’ll be tracking another weak cold front headed our way.  This will increase chances for rain with showers and thunderstorms becoming widespread Tuesday and Wednesday.  The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue all week next week.

