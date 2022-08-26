Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested.

Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Kia, Devon Tariq Stanfield, 22, of Pflugerville, a student at ETBU was pronounced at the scene.

Stevens is set to be arraigned on September 13, 2022.

