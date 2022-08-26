Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hogs cause damage to Lear Park soccer fields in Longview

Lear Park damage
Lear Park damage((Source: Longview Parks and Recreation))
By Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Parks and Recreation Department said wild hogs have caused damage to soccer fields at Lear Park.

Photos posted on Facebook from the department shows the damage done to the fields.

“Unfortunately, we’re having to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9 for a few weeks until the start of Greater Longview Soccer Association games in order to get them ready for play,” the post read.

