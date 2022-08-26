Hogs cause damage to Lear Park soccer fields in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Parks and Recreation Department said wild hogs have caused damage to soccer fields at Lear Park.

Photos posted on Facebook from the department shows the damage done to the fields.

“Unfortunately, we’re having to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9 for a few weeks until the start of Greater Longview Soccer Association games in order to get them ready for play,” the post read.

