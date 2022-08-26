Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day. A few isolated showers will quickly die out this evening, just in time for Friday night football games. Expect temperatures in the 80s this evening to drop into the 70s overnight. Partly cloudy this weekend with a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for rain are back in the forecast for next week as another weak cold front moves into East Texas late Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread with this next front, but at this time, no flooding concerns like we saw with the last cold front. This will keep temperatures below average for this time of the year for the rest of the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, of Tyler
Plea deal gives Tyler woman 6 years for sex trafficking
Tyler police investigate an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
Buford Dixon
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children
troup officer involved shooting
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 8-26-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 8-26-22
Friday Afternoon Weather at Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather at Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 8-26-22
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips