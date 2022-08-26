Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day. A few isolated showers will quickly die out this evening, just in time for Friday night football games. Expect temperatures in the 80s this evening to drop into the 70s overnight. Partly cloudy this weekend with a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for rain are back in the forecast for next week as another weak cold front moves into East Texas late Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread with this next front, but at this time, no flooding concerns like we saw with the last cold front. This will keep temperatures below average for this time of the year for the rest of the forecast.

