Denison police make largest drug bust ever

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department recently made its largest narcotics seizure in its history.

City officials said when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, a suspect took off and wrecked after a short pursuit. The driver was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle officers discovered 32 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of $2 million.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any further details in the case.

DPD AT WORK 🚨 One of our officers was working traffic enforcement when he attempted to make a traffic stop. The... Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.