Court dates set for 2 county commissioners, suspended Angelina County judge

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A previous indictment was dropped and new indictments were addressed against a suspended Angelina County judge and two county commissioners Friday in court.

Suspended judge Meydon “Don” Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Michael Steven Smith were arrested March 12 on charges they violated the Texas Open Meetings Act in 2021.

Lymbery’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17, Paulette on March 27, Smith on May 15.

Lymbery was suspended without pay by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct on March 11 and faces 21 counts of public order crimes. Paulette will face charges of abuse of official capacity.

The indictment alleges Paulette used county property for personal use on two separate occasions.

