City Of Tyler’s Legacy Trail being extended 2.2 more miles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Tyler Legacy Trail officially opened in 2019. The trail is currently 4.5 miles and will be receiving an additional 2.2 miles of length.

Cameron Williams is the traffic engineer for the City of Tyler.

“And part of kind of the overall master plan is to get somebody all the way down to Flint 1249 area all the way up to The Rose Garden,” says Williams.

The Legacy Trail Project is one of the pieces of the city’s overall plan to extend Legacy Trail and connect it so park goers like Sarah Clark can get there easier.

“So, I’ll probably be able to walk to get on the trail from my house once old Jacksonville Highway has got the side walk along the new and improved old Jacksonville highway,” says Clark.

Clark says she uses the trail almost daily and drives from Flint.

Michelle Paul uses the Legacy Trail about two to three times a week.

“At the end of our walk, we have to do a couple of extra circles around the little lake to get that the extra distance in so if we had more straight flat side walk to walk on it’ll be great,” says Paul.

“If you’re familiar with the Walmart neighborhood market that’s near Earl Campbell and Sunnybrook area so that’s near where the new trail head for this portion of Legacy Trail will be,” says Williams.

The gap between the existing trail and the new trail that is underway is part of The Old Jacksonville Widening Project.

“Which we’re estimating around $3M to $3.5M or so for construction and coordination for this trail; eighty percent of that will be funded through the federal government,” says Williams.

As he said, 80% of The Legacy Trail Project will be funded through the federal government from a grant, while the remaining 20% comes from the City of Tyler’s half-cent sales tax.

