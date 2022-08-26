City of Overton issues boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton issued a boil water notice Friday due to repairs of a 10″ water line causing a loss of pressure.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the City of Overton public water system that all customers need to boil their water before consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” a press release stated.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release stated.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact: Richard Chasteen, Public Works Supervisor at 903-834-3171.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.