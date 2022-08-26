Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

CBP seizes nearly $400K in fentanyl

CBP seizes nearly $400K in fentanyl
CBP seizes nearly $400K in fentanyl(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly $400 thousand dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seizure happened on Aug. 23 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge after officers referred a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a Mexican citizen at the time of the inspection.

After searching the vehicle, officers seized 12 packages containing 28 pounds of the drug.

The driver, drugs and vehicle were all turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, of Tyler
Plea deal gives Tyler woman 6 years for sex trafficking
Tyler police investigate an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
Buford Dixon
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children
troup officer involved shooting
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat

Latest News

The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city...
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
Upshur County tire fire
Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set
Upshur County tire fire
Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set
Mims Water Supply rescinds boil water notice
Mobile home fire
2 pets die in Longview mobile home fire