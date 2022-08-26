Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued.

Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey, who police said had been abducted and was in danger.

No further information was provided by police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

