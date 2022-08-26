Billboard warns California residents not to move to Texas

(CNN) - A controversial billboard campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles is discouraging Californians from moving to the Lone Star State.

The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rivalry between the two states.

The billboard targets gun violence in Texas, but it’s not clear who is behind the ad campaign.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and California Governor Gavin Newsom are polar opposites on the political spectrum.

According to census data, on average, more than 68,000 Californians move to Texas each year.

Advocates for California point out with their population of 39-million, that’s less than one percent.

