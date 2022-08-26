Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Billboard warns California residents not to move to Texas

Controversial billboard warns Californians not to move to Texas
Controversial billboard warns Californians not to move to Texas(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A controversial billboard campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles is discouraging Californians from moving to the Lone Star State.

The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rivalry between the two states.

The billboard targets gun violence in Texas, but it’s not clear who is behind the ad campaign.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and California Governor Gavin Newsom are polar opposites on the political spectrum.

According to census data, on average, more than 68,000 Californians move to Texas each year.

Advocates for California point out with their population of 39-million, that’s less than one percent.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, of Tyler
Plea deal gives Tyler woman 6 years for sex trafficking
Tyler police investigate an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
Buford Dixon
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children
troup officer involved shooting
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city...
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
Upshur County tire fire
Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set
Upshur County tire fire
Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set