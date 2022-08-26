Better East Texas: Honor the teachers in your life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - School is back in session, and, no matter if you have school aged kids or not, the impact of the return to school requires everyone to shift schedules and habits.

But it affects no one more than teachers. Our children’s teachers have largely been working for weeks, preparing for students to return. And while on the surface it looks like the learning experience is back to normal – post COVID – there are still many elements that are challenging to the educational system. And it starts with teachers.

Prior to the pandemic, our teachers were underpaid, overworked and in short supply. COVID did nothing but magnify those conditions. Add into the mix inflation and it is no wonder we have a teacher shortage.

The state legislature has taken some steps to help retain teachers in the profession, but more needs to be done this legislative session. We must incentivize teachers to stay in place. Additionally, we need better retirement options for teachers, so they stay in place longer.

The bottom line is that if we don’t improve what it means to be a career educator, then we will lose the critical mental edge of our children. And when we do that, we lose our culture.

Businesses can help as well by giving discounts to teachers and parents need to look for ways to honor the teachers in their children’s lives.

We ask a lot from our teachers,and they are responsible for our most precious cargo. So, as a community, a state, a country, we must find a way to reward these gifted friends. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

