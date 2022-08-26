Auto-pedestrian crash closes NB lanes of Broadway Ave. at South Town Dr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A busy Tyler road is partially blocked Friday morning following a wreck.

Police have all northbound lanes of Broadway Avenue shut down at South Town Drive while they investigate the scene of an auto-pedestrian wreck.

The wreck was reported around 5:45 a.m. and northbound lanes have been shut down since shortly after that time.

Motorists rolling up from the southside should use Cumberland Road to Paluxy Drive or Old Jacksonville Highway as an alternate route.

