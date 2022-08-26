2 pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two family pets died in a fire at a mobile home in Longview Thursday.

According to the Longview Fire Department, at approximately 8:45 am Thursday, crews responded to 705 Delia Drive for a reported mobile home on fire.

When crews arrived they found the mobile home approximately 50% engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to the single home, but an adjacent mobile home sustained moderate heat damage

There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, but two family pets perished as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three Fire Engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.

