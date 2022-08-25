WEBXTRA: Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) The City of Kilgore wants you to know if you see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the PD and Central Fire Station, it is not real.

They have had a colony of buzzards living there for years and at times they’ve caused issues getting into electrical lines.

So, the city has placed a fake dead vulture on the derrick to try to deter vultures from roosting, gathering or whatever they may be doing.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum spoke to city leaders about how it is working so far.

