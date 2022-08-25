Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.(USDA.gov via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a frozen chicken product that may contain foreign material.

The USDA issued the alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten-free.

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023, establishment number “P-33944,” and a lot number of 2193.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used...
The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.(USDA.gov via CNN)

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA

Latest News

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet...
Bald eagle seen going through airport security
Tyler Junior College looks into dropping the ‘Junior’
WebXtra: TJC cutting down large number of trees due to safety concerns
WebXtra: TJC cutting down large number of trees due to safety concerns
A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
WATCH: After police pursuit, suspect in box truck takes off on foot, gets hit by cruiser
Burglar hits Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater
Burglar hits Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater