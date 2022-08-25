Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children

Buford Dixon
Buford Dixon(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man convicted of the continued sexual assault of three child victims will serve a life sentence in prison.

On Wednesday, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. sentenced Buford Dixon, 51, to life without parole. In July 2021, a Smith County jury convicted him after prosecutors successfully argued that he sexually assaulted three children over the course of two years.

Dixon elected to have the court decide punishment prior to being convicted by the jury. At sentencing, the court heard testimony from the lead detective on the case, testimony about the Buford’s prior criminal history and an additional alleged abuse victim who had not previously testified. The case was investigated by the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

Dixon will never be eligible for release or parole.

