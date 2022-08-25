Tyler high schools team up for ‘Pantry Raid’ food drive for East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School are preparing to kick off their 32nd annual pantry raid that benefits the East Texas Food Bank.

Amy Knarr, vice president of the student council at Tyler Legacy High School, said they are working to get the community involved. Last year students raised over one hundred and two thousand and two hundred and fifty-seven meals. This year their plan is to exceed that amount.

Amy Knarr is a senior at Tyler Legacy High. This is her third year participating in the pantry raid.

“Now that I’m seeing what all goes into it and the benefits of it, it’s a lot more enriching, I guess I’d say, and working with Tyler High is more cool cause we’re getting to help more people,” says Knarr.

Knarr is the vice president of the student council. Together, her student council dropped off a total of 750 bags.

“We got paper bags donated from Brookshire’s and Fresh and we stapled notes to those to say, ‘hey, if you like to help us out, fill those bags up with cans,’ and we dropped those off on front porches in our neighborhoods in Tyler,” says Knarr.

The students will go back to the locations where they dropped the bags off to pick up the donated canned goods.

Rebecca Berkley is the director of communications and marketing for the East Texas Food Bank.

“So what’s really neat about this particular event that the students are participating in is that it’s going to help some of their own, actually,” says Berkley.

Some donations and food collected from this pantry raid will go directly to the programs that support Tyler students such as the back pack program.

“Getting to see all that like the fruits of our labor, I think, will be at least my favorite part because I know last year that was the most fun, getting to see we really did all this,” says Knarr.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.