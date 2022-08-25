Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat

troup officer involved shooting
troup officer involved shooting(Juan Manuel Yanez)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured.

Now, more information about what happened has been released.

Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health problems planning a mass shooting at a local business. They did not name the business that was to be targeted.

Officers responded to the suspect’s home to check his welfare. The man answered the door, pointed a gun at the officer, and the officer shot the suspect, the department says.

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being evaluated at a local hospital. The officer was not injured, police say.

This investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

.

