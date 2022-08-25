Thursday’s Weather: Patchy fog possible this morning, showers possible this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Patchy fog is possible across East Texas this morning as temperatures are sitting in the 70s and it is quite muggy. This afternoon you can expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, some of us maybe hitting 90 degrees. Skies will vary across the area, but generally looking at a mix of sun and clouds today. There is a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers today as well, with Deep East Texas and our eastern counties having the highest chances. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Overnight, we will cool into the low and mid 70s, fog will again be possible during the morning hours on Friday. Friday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon. By the time we get to kickoff time for Friday Night Football and the Red Zone, any activity on radar should be coming to an end. Temperatures for the evening will be in the 80s and 70s. Beyond today and tomorrow, chances for rain will remain in the forecast through next week, though becoming more likely as we start out next week. Sunday will begin a period of increased rain chances that will last through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures for this period will continue to run below normal, with highs most days expected to only reach the upper 80s. The last two weeks or so of August seem to be much more tolerable than the first two. Our last triple digit day in East Texas was on August 17, and I would not be surprised if we didn’t see any more this summer. Have a great Thursday.

