Renowned East Texas physician Dr. Kerfoot Walker dies at 92

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas physician well-known for his work bringing medical aid to some of the most remote corners of the world has passed away.

Dr. Kerfoot Pollock Walker, Jr. died Sunday at the age of 92. He was born on January 27, 1930, in Huntington and was a longtime member of the Tyler-area community, including working as director of the Tyler-Smith County Health Department and being a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church. However, Walker is perhaps best known for his international travels with his late wife, Dr. Marietta Crowder Walker, as they visited North Korea, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Central Asia, South America, India, Nepal, bringing their medical expertise to people in need wherever they went. Walker and his wife, who died in 2015, bonded over their desire to bring Christianity and medicine around the world.

“The point is to bring Christ through medicine to people anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Kerfoot Walker in an interview with KLTV in 2013. “The Indian people whom I’ve worked mostly with in Belize back away from the coast, and do not trust the hospital or hospital doctors because in their minds, the hospitals are a place you go to die.”

Walker and his wife had many close calls during their travels, including one in Lebanon where being a Texan saved their lives.

On the way to a Lebanese village hospital, they were stopped by a group carrying Hezbollah flags saying “down with the Americans, kill the Americans.”

“The leader of the group stepped back and said, “Oh, where are you from,” Dr. Kerfoot Walker.

Kerfoot knew he couldn’t say he was from America, or even from England.

“I stepped forward and put out my hand and said oh we’re from Texas. The guy stepped back and I thought how long it is going to take him to figure out Texas is in the U.S., but he said “Oh, Cowboys! Come!” So we went into the Hezbollah home and had tea, grapes and little crumpets.”

A memorial service for Dr. Kerfoot Pollock Walker, Jr. will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Mark Dance officiating. Visitation and lunch with the family will follow the service. A private family burial will be held under the direction of Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home.

