Plea deal gives Tyler woman 6 years for sex trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty Thursday for sex-trafficking two underage girls in Louisiana.

Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, of Tyler received a six year sentence for her guilty plea of promoting prostitution.

Fletcher’s accomplice, Aaron Devonte Wallace, was sentenced to 10 years for his part in the crime.

According to the affidavit Wallace and Fletcher forced the two victims into a vehicle against their will and took them to a hotel in Shreveport where they were sex trafficked.

Previous: Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana

Tyler man gets 10 years in sex trafficking case

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.