Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - We’ll be warm and humid tonight with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow looks a lot like today. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers popping up by afternoon. Those areas that see some sunshine will warm into the upper 80s with light winds out of the north and northeast. The chance for a few isolated showers will stick around in the forecast each afternoon through the weekend with temperatures warming into the lower 90s. Next week, we begin to track another weak cold front that could make its way into East Texas by midweek. This will once again increase the chance for rain and drop the temperatures by at least a few degrees.

