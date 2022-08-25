Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent

Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent
By Avery Gorman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers.

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE.

“We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour and we did that across the board, you know there’s a minimum, midpoint and maximum rate and it’s all roughly a 19 percent increase for our drivers,” Linebarger said.

This raise moves the midpoint hourly pay rate to $20.56 and the maximum rate to $25.12.

Linebarger says this decision comes after looking at the surrounding districts, both large and small, and comparing bus pay rates.

“So, we made this move to try and get in line with those other districts. We just wanted to eliminate one other reason that someone who would be interested in driving a school bus for us, might overlook us and go somewhere else,” Linebarger said.

Linebarger says that it’s always a challenge to get school bus drivers, but hopefully this raise helps that.

“And even in the best of times, when you drive through a small town in Texas, most likely somewhere along the way you are going to see a bus parked out by the road with a big help wanted sign on it, it’s just the nature of the business. It takes a special person to drive a school bus,” Linebarger said.

Linebarger also says that the district is always looking for bus drivers.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent...
No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus

Latest News

The wellness app Tyler ISD is using to share resources and log staff activity for challenges.
Tyler ISD adds position to help prioritize staff physical, nutritional health
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
SHAFFER LANE DEVELOPMENT KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-24-22
Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
Fire crews arrived to a private area off of Almond Road to see flames reaching the treetops.
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
SHAFFER LANE DEVELOPMENT KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-24-22
Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning