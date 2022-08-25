Nacogdoches City Council discuss renovating fire stations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares says the city is proposing to use certificates of obligation (COs) for the first time in 20 years. He explains the use of COs is another financial resource that government entities can use on repairs in their city. This allows the city council to make a vote to incur debt.

Canizares said the decisions made will set the tax rate based off which projects they move forward with. The proposal includes renovations of parks, roads, drainage, and two Nacogdoches fire stations that need repairs.

”The intent would be to relocate those two facilities into a brand new central fire station that can serve our community,” he said.

Cody Best is the president of the Nacogdoches Professional Firefighter Association and said the facilities have outdated infrastructures that are wearing down each passing year.

“When it gets where we can’t get the appropriate apparatus, we can’t get stuff that cuts down exhaust fumes in that station. It’s time to do something,” Best said.

Some rooms experience water leaks and are simply not having enough space for gear and equipment.

“It’s not just the fire department that will be benefiting from this. There’s a whole range of city stuff that has gone unchecked and nothing done for years,” said Best.

The City of Nacogdoches will be announcing their tax rate on Sept. 13.

