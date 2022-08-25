Lindale coach looks to win district he says is improved from last year

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Watch Lindale Head Coach Chris Cochran’s interview with Michael Coleman.

Cochran previews the upcoming season and discusses his team’s return to the District of Doom. Cochran says the district is improved from last year but the Eagles look to topple the district like they did in 2020. Lindale finished second in 2021.

”Yeah it plays a huge role you know finishing, as far as a seedings go,” Cochran said. “You know we ended up catching El Campo in round two because we were the second-place team. So obviously the goal is, ‘Let’s go win a district championship,’ but that’s easier said than done. Obviously that was something we were able to do in 2020. But yeah, the district it’s just so tough weekend and week out. I think it’s even better this next, I mean this season and it was last season.”

Cochran’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

