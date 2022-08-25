Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kadence, 15, dreams of adoptive family who will let her design her own room

Kadence, 15, speaks with KLTV about hopes for forever family
Kadence, 15, speaks with KLTV about hopes for forever family
By Erika Holland
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Kadence, 15, is making her way through the early years of high school with one goal in mind: finding a forever family.

“I’m finishing three classes in Freshman and then I’ll be in sophomore,” said

Kadence is a gentle, kind and curious teen. She told us about her hopes and dreams on her journey to a forever family during a walk around Darden Harvest Park in Lindale.

“Sometimes I just like helping people,” Kadence told us. “That’s one of my hobbies. I just like helping a lot.”

Ready to offer her time and abilities to others, Kadence is willing to be a helpful asset to a future family. She explained she likes being able to help around the house with chores or projects.

“I was thinking about volunteer at, not a job, but I was thinking about volunteering at a library or somewhere I can volunteer,” said Kadence.

Despite not being in the ideal living situation, she told us she appreciates the people who take care of her in her group foster home.

“At the end of the day I understand that they’re just like helping me in like situations that I need help,” Kadence said.

When she does find her forever family, her biggest request of them will be time to see her biological little brother. She explained he’s the most important person in her life.

“We have a good connection and we’ve always been really close to each other,” said Kadence with a loving smile. “I just love my brother.”

Kadence smiles for DFPS headshot
Kadence smiles for DFPS headshot(Source: DFPS)

Walking over to The Cannery, we were able to do some window shopping. Kadence shared with us her love for home design, fashion and art.

“This is pretty,” Kadence said as she turned the corner to the Pink Pistol outdoor seating area.

The shabby-chic farmhouse design aesthetic is something Kadence hopes to be able to incorporate into her own space one day.

“I like the colors of the flowers,” she said gazing at the bright pops of color.

A lot like her favorite style, her bright attitude toward the future isn’t fading with age. She tells us she knows she still has time to find the family that’s just right for her.

To learn more about Kadence, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 97467

