Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, possible explosion outside Hawaii hospital
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21%, reversing month-long increase