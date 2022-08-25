Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Only a few PM showers/thundershowers possible through Saturday. Much better chances next week.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only 6 East Texas Counties are currently under official Burn Bans as of this afternoon. We continue to see an area of low pressure over Northern Louisiana this afternoon and that is keeping a chance for PM showers and / or thundershowers in the forecast. We are not looking for widespread rain, but just scattered activity through this evening and mostly over eastern sections of ETX. As this low moves farther away on Friday and Saturday, our rain chances will remain quite low...in the 20-30% range and again mostly limited to the afternoon/evening hours. Plenty of moisture will move back into East Texas next week and a cold front is expected to move into the far northern areas mid-week, increasing our rain chances and cooling down our temperatures. At this time, we are not looking for a deluge of rain,  but a fairly wet period is expected. Temperatures should remain below average, generally in the mid to upper 80s most of next week. Have a great Thursday!!

