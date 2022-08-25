Downtown Tyler traffic study to scrutinize intersections, traffic flow

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler hired consulting firm Toole Design to create a concept to support revitalization efforts in the downtown area, and now they’re looking at traffic improvements.

“The downtown traffic study that we’re looking at doing takes the next step in the process,” says Tyler Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Michael Howell.

The downtown street parameters of this study include Palace Avenue to Beckham Avenue, and Gentry Parkway to Front Street.

Some of the things that will be reviewed include existing traffic signals and which intersections operate better with four-way stops. They’ll also look at traffic circulation going throughout the downtown in terms of one-way or two-way routes.

Additionally, they will be reviewing infrastructure recommendations to accommodate emerging technology like potential electric vehicle charging stations.

“There’s a lot of different aspects that are being looked at and we’re really hoping to have a really good fleshed-out implementation plan at the end of the day so that we can start to give it to the city staff who can try to put it with their capital improvement project and start planning it out.” said Howell.

And even downtown plans for a possible new courthouse and re-purposing of existing buildings play into this study as the area continues to grow.

“It really is going to change the travel patterns of people who are going to be coming downtown and staying downtown, which, even that much more facilities, why it’s so important to look at, not just the vehicular traffic going through, but the pedestrian and bicycle traffic as well,” he noted.

The study begins early next month. They are anticipating that it will take about nine months to complete. They will then present their findings to city council.

